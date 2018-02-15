Syrian filmmakers to create movies on war heroes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Syrian filmmakers plan to create a movie about heroes of the war and expect support from their Russian colleagues, producer Sahir Sarmeni said.

“Now scriptwriters have numerous ideas about this. I am sure very soon we will beging creating the first film”, he said.

Syria’s largest film studio, founded in 1990 in Damascus, is set to be restored.

Due to sanctions, filming equipment has not been renewed for a long ime.

1928 is considered the beginning of Syrian cinema, when the Innocent Suspect was released.