Turkey’s Vatan demands shutting down People’s Democratic Party

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Nusret Senem, vice president of Vatan, a left wing party of Turkey, has requested the prosecution to shut down the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, Diken reports.

Senem said that the People’s Democratic Party has criticized the Operation Olive Branch during the 3rd Congress of the party.

The People’s Democratic Party has also been accused for praising the PKK, and raising the photos of Abdullah Ojalan, leader of Turkey’s Kurds.

Operation Olive Branch is the codename of Turkey's military intervention in Afrin, Syria.