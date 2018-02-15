Deputy minister hails Armenia-Japan investment liberalization deal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENRESS. Hovhannes Azizyan, deputy minister of economic development and investments of Armenia, says the recently signed agreement between Armenia and Japan on liberalization, encouragement and mutual protections of investments is a good opportunity for Japanese investors to be more actively involved in Armenia.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Azizyan stressed that Armenia is the first country in the region that Japan is signing this agreement with.

The deputy minister was the main negotiator over the document from the Armenian side.

“We carried out negotiations in a rather short period of time, but the document is rather big with its coverage. The services part has also been included here. It is a new format with the overall coverage, and we are thankful to the Japanese side that we were able to negotiate quickly”, he said.

Azizyan says the document will enable Japanese investors to clearly understand regulations.

The deputy minister added that Armenia offers a transparent and international standard environment for the investors, which will enable to carry out activities in Armenia rather actively.

After ratification of the document, Azizyan says both sides must carry out work to present the opportunities to Armenia and Japanese investors.

He mentioned that Armenia can serve as an entry point to the EEU market and Iran.

In his words, the Eurasian Economic Union’s market is in the interest of not only Japan, but all countries, because it is a vast and containable market.

The document was signed on February 14 between FM Edward Nalbandian and Japan’s Ambassador H.E. Eiji Taguchi.