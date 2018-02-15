Florida governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of school shooting victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School until February 19.

The governor told a press briefing that he has talked with US President Donald Trump on the phone, as well as law enforcement and security officials.

Scott said he will visit the wounded overnight in the hospital.

A former student opened gunfire in a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 adults and children, CNN reported citing local authorities.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered government flags flown at half-staff through Monday in honor of victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," US President Donald Trump said.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect used a .223 caliber, AR-15 style firearm in the shooting.

The shooter has also been wounded and is hospitalized.