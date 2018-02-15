At least 17 dead school shooting in Florida, US

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. A former student opened gunfire in a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 adults and children, CNN reported citing local authorities.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered government flags flown at half-staff through Monday in honor of victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," US President Donald Trump said.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect used a .223 caliber, AR-15 style firearm in the shooting.

The shooter has also been wounded and is hospitalized.