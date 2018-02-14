Sooner or later Israel will recognize Armenian Genocide – Chairman of Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem Hakob Sevan has no doubts that sooner or later Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide. In an interview with ARMENPRESS Hakob Sevan referred to the bill urging to mark the Armenian Genocide day in Israel that was voted down in Knesset on February 14. The bill was introduced by the chairman of Israeli opposition party “Yesh Atid” Yair Lapid. 41 parliamentarians voted against and 28 voted in favor of the bill.

“The bill was introduced without our initiative, unlike before when as a result of our efforts oppositionist party Meretz came with such initiatives. Yair Lapid announced about intentions to submit such a bill some months ago, in some sense taking into account the deterioration of Israeli-Turkish relations”, Hakob Sevan said. According to him, at the moment some domestic political processes are underway in Israel connected with the corruption accusations pressed against Prime Minister Netanyahu. According to the Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem, chairman of “Yesh Atid” party Yair Lapid is a witness in that case.

“In the recent period we do not bring forward initiatives over the Armenian Genocide, not wanting the Armenian issues to become subject of speculations, considering also the tough struggle between the coalition government and the opposition. At the same time, we are convinced sooner or later Israel will recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide, considering that Armenian-Israeli relations develop and strengthen and that there is no coldness in their relations”, Hakob Sevan said.

He also added that the Armenian parliamentary delegation is in Israel, which had meetings at the Knesset, including with Yair Lapid.

The Knesset rejected a bill sponsored by the chairman of Israeli opposition party “Yesh Atid” Yair Lapid to have Israel recognize the Armenian Genocide, in a preliminary vote Wednesday. “There is no reason that the Knesset, which represents a nation that went through the Holocaust, shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Lapid said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said a parliamentary delegation was sent to Yerevan to participate in the 100th anniversary event, but will not take an official stance on the matter, “in light of its complexity and diplomatic repercussions, and because it has a clear political connection.”



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein called on the government in 2015 to change its stance, and in 2016 the Knesset Education Committee recognized the genocide.