President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia sent a condolence letter to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the occasion of the demise of her husband Prince Henrik.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan extended deep condolences and solidarity to the Queen and to the entire Royal family, wishing them endurance and spiritual courage.
