Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out annexationist policy – Sharmazanov meets with Greek Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Armenia Nafsika Nancy Eva Vraila on February 14.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian highly esteemed Armenian-Greek friendly relations and noted that they develop and deepen day by day.

The Vice President of the National Assembly referred to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU on November 24, 2017, noting that Armenia expects a maximally soon ratification of the agreement by the Greek parliament.

During the meeting the sides also discussed issues referring to the condemnation of genocides and their denials. Sharmazanov noted that on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the UN convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Armenian parliament plans exhibitions in a number of European countries entitled “Parliamentarians against genocides”. The sides discussed the opportunities of organizing such an exhibition in Greece that will be dedicated to the Armenian and Greek people who fell victim to the genocide organized by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century. The Vice President of Armenian parliament informed that on April 30 an exhibition against Turkish denialism is planned to be held in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava.

Referring to regional issues, Eduard Sharmazanov underlined that the Turkish policy shows that it has problems with almost all its neighbors. In this context Eduard Sharmazanov referred to the recent announcement of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan referring to EU member states Greece and Cyprus. The announcement was about oil and gas extraction and export in Greek side of Cyprus. According to Sharmazanov, this is an explicit occupation by Turkey – a policy carried out by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in this region.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the issue of activating Armenian-Greek mutual visits, development of inter-parliamentary relations.