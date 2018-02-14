President Sargsyan congratulates chess player Smbat Lputyan on birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 14 sent a congratulatory letter to chess player Smbat Lputyan on his 60th birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, as well as new significant achievements in professional and public activity, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“You, as a four-time champion of Armenia, winner of the Turin World Olympiad, have a great contribution to the development and popularization of the Armenian chess.

As a founder-president of the Chess Academy of Armenia you carry out a grateful and important work the results of which are already visible”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.