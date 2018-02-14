NATO supports expansion of US military presence in Europe

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. NATO supports the expansion of US military presence in Europe and believes that it motivates European allies to make greater efforts in the military sector, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said February 14.

In January of 2017, the US officially renamed its military aid program for Europe to European Deterrence Initiative. The program implies deployment of troops near Russia borders of European countries.

Defense ministers of NATO countries are meeting February 14-15 in Brussels.

Earlier it was reported that the US plans to spend more than 200 million dollars on modernizing military bases which are mostly stationed in Eastern Europe.