President Sargsyan invites Mali counterpart to participate in Yerevan La Francophonie Summit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Mali to Armenia H.E. Tiefing Konate, stationed in Moscow, presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on February 14, the president’s office said.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming tenure and wished successes in his diplomatic mission.

Mentioning that Armenia attaches importance to political dialogue and contacts with countries of the African region, including with Mali, President Sargsyan stressed that Armenia is willing to study opportunities of cooperation with Mali in various sector.

President Sargsyan mentioned that despite diplomatic relations with Mali were established 24 years ago, partnership has been formed mostly in international platforms.

Sargsyan emphasized that in the modern world geographic distance is not longer an obstacle for deepening relations between countries, and expressed hope that by the appointment of Ambassador Konate the Armenian-Malian relations will develop.

The Ambassador and the President concurred that Mali and Armenia inherited also new challenges by becoming independent states, which requires efforts to withstand and expressed conviction that both countries will overcome those challenges and build a good future.

The Malian Ambassador thanked the Armenian president for the reception and reassured that he will do his best in contributing to the development of bilateral intergovernmental ties.

The Ambassador notified that he has conveyed President Sargsyan’s invitation to the President of Mali to participate in the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

The sides said that the La Francophonie Organization is another platform for developing cooperation.