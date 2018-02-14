Rain forecast in Armenia on February 18-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of February 14 in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, Syunik provinces and Artsakh, on 18-19 in most regions from time to time precipitation is expected, in the mountains light snow, in the foothills and valleys rain is forecast. On February 15-17 no precipitation is expected, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of February 18 the air temperature will increase by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 18 it will decrease as much.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on February 14-17. Raid is expected from time to time on February 18-19.