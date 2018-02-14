Artsakh became symbol of dignity, victory and endurance of Armenian people – Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan delivered remarks at the 7th conference of the Union of Volunteer Fighters of Artsakh.

“I wholeheartedly welcome you and wish success to the activities of the 7th conference of the union of Artsakh’s Freedom Fighters. I also convey my regards and best wishes to all our brothers-in-arms, their families and relatives. I am saying “our”, because I don’t separate myself from you.

Artsakh entered into an imposed war, becoming a wide military stage, and exited as an independent and accomplished republic which threw out the foe which had invaded its home. I am happy that you continue maintaining the brotherhood which was created in the battlefield – by being self organized and supportive to one another.

Artsakh became the Armenian Fortress, the symbol of dignity, endurance and victory of the Armenian people in our modern history. 30 years ago the Artsakhi people stood up firmly, demanded freedom by rejecting the shackles of a foreign oppression.

Today, addressing our brothers and sisters to shaped the Heroic Battle of Artsakh, I have to stress that the people of Artsakh defended their home, and it is due to this that they came out triumphed from the battlefield. The people of Artsakh didn’t remain alone in their fair struggle – they were supported by Armenians from all sides of the Armenian world”, the President said.

“Glory to our fallen heroes, who gave their lives giving us the opportunity to live dignified”, he added.

“Glory to the freedom fighters of Artsakh, glory to your bravery”.