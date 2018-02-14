Key events dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement to be held abroad

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A number of key events on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement will be held abroad, Davit Babayan, spokesman of the Artsakh President, told Armenpress.

“At the moment I don’t want to release any details, but during the course of the year a number of important events will be held in different countries”, Babayan said.

The events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement already launched. Davit Babayan informed that rallies were held in Martuni and Hadrut towns on February 12, as well as in capital Stepanakert on February 13. “The rally in Stepanakert was attended by activists of the Artsakh movement, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, as well as other officials. The friends of the Armenian people from US, France, Russia, UK addressed video messages on this occasion”, Davit Babayan said.

He informed that on February 19-20 various traditional events will take place in Artsakh, adding that the events in general will be held across the Republic within the whole year. Almost every day different celebrations will be held in universities, schools, other educational institutions and on TV.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh National-Liberation movement.