France to strike Syria if chemical weapon use is proved, Macron says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. France is ready to carry out immediate military strikes at Syria if evidence is presented that the Syrian Army has indeed used chemical weapons against civilians, President Emmanuel Macron said on February 13, Francepress reports.

“We will strike at the location where it happened, or where it was organized. The red line will be maintained”, he said.

At the same time, Macron stressed that France doesn’t have evidence that Syria has used banned weapons.