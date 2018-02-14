Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Turkey hits PKK positions in Iraq


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Air Force has delivered airstrikes at PKK positions in northern Iraq, Anadolu reports.

According to the Turkish military, 8 PKK targets have been eliminated.

The aircrafts returned to base after the sortie.

 




