Russian companies to restore Syrian oil, gas fields

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The roadmap of cooperation between Russia and Syria in the oil-gas branch plans restoration of oil and gas fields in Syria and commissioning of new fields, as well as exploratory works, Russia’s minister for energy Alexander Novak said.

“We have signed a separate roadmap, we take into focus not only electricity energy, but also oil and gas, mostly the restoration of oil-gas mines and launch of new mines”, he said, but at the same time refused to mention specific companies that will deal with the issue.