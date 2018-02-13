‘I will leave with unforgettable and bright memories’ – Russian Ambassador to Armenia says as term in office nears end

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Ivan Volinkin says he is happy to have had the chance to work in Armenia.

Commenting on his end of term in an interview to ARMENPRESS, Volinkin said during the five years in office he has invested his entire potential for the development of the Armenian-Russian relations.

“I can reassure that during these five years I have invested my entire potential for our relations between our states and peoples to develop in all directions at accelerated paces. Frankly speaking I am very happy that I had the chance to work in Armenia, where wonderful people live. I will leave with great regret, but at the same time with unforgettable and bright memories”, the Ambassador said.

Ivan Volinkin’s term as Ambassador will end March 22.