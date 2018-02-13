Armenian skier fails qualifying round at PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s skier Michael Michaelyan finished the cross-country event at the 23rd Winter Olympics with a result of 3:37:40 and was ranked 72nd.

Michaelyan failed to overcome the qualifying round, as only skiers who took the 1-30 places were qualified.

Armenia’s Katya Galstyan was expected to perform at the women’s cross-country event, but she did not make an appearance.