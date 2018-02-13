Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visits Matenadaran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and First Lady Dessislava Radeva on February 13 visited Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The Bulgarian delegation toured the main exhibition hall of the Matenadaran, got acquainted with the ancient manuscripts of 5-18th centuries.

The Bulgarian President and First Lady will also visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Rumen Radev arrived in Armenia on state visit on February 11.