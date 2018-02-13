300 million jobs needed by 2050 worldwide – World Bank president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Investments in human capital will determine the future of countries, World Bank president Jim Yong Kim said in a speech at the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai.

In his words, “all countries of the world must be ready to compete in the economy of the future”.

“By 2050, 150 million people will leave the workforce market, while 450 million people will supplement it. This means that a shortage of 300 million jobs will take place, which must be created”, he said.

“The professions of the future are going to be very different, while innovations will advance”, he said, stressing the need to invest in the educational system.