Farewell ceremony for Bulgarian President held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Farewell ceremony for President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who arrived in Armenia on state visit on February 11, was held in the Presidential Palace, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Before the ceremony Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev held a brief meeting during which they summed up the visit results.

“Dear Mr. President, Mrs. Radeva,

I once again want to express my happiness over your visit and state with satisfaction that your visit has a very positive reaction within our society. And this is among the cases when the pleasure is combined with the usefulness. We reached a number of agreements, on the other hand, the reaction of our society really speaks about the fact that Bulgaria and Bulgarians enjoy the respect of our people. I am confident that during your meetings yesterday in Yerevan you realized this attitude, and I hope these meetings were productive”, the Armenian President said.

In his turn the Bulgarian President thanked President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan for the invitation and exceptional warm reception, stating that yesterday in Yerevan they really felt like at their own home.

“I can say the same on the attitude of Bulgaria towards your country and people. I am very happy that we managed to boost our relations and give new impetus to them. It’s very important to create an environment in the political field. I can say for sure that yesterday I was more determined in my feeling that the relations between our peoples are really very warm. I especially want to mention the school after Peyo Yavorov where we received quite a warm reception. I am very happy that the business environment will further intensify its activity. We will also have two memorandums which will be a great impetus for development of cooperation. I have great hopes over the upcoming business forum to be held in Burgas in June”, the President of Bulgaria said.





