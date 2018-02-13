“It was the best moment to go” – Mkhitaryan opens up about leaving Manchester United

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened up about details on leaving Manchester United.

"Of course sometimes you need some refreshing," Mkhitaryan told ESPN Brasil about his departure from Manchester after a year and a half at the club.

"And I think this was the best moment for me, because there were a few things that didn't work out in Manchester… Because I was 29 years old, I wanted to play more, because I know that in a few years time I'll be able to end my football career, and it's very important for me to make my name bigger”, he said.

“That's why, maybe, it was the best moment, and the best time to change something and to get a new challenge, a new club, and start everything from zero. I've learned a lot from my previous two managers, Klopp and Mourinho, and I want to learn more from Arsene Wenger as well. And it's too early to compare them to each other, I still need time to work with Arsene Wenger. Of course from the time being here I've learned a lot already, and I want to learn more."