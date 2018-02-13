Armenian skiers all geared up for first performance at PyeongChang 2018
09:33, 13 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Olympic Team are starting their performances at PyeongChang 2018.
Katya Galstyan is the first to compete in the cross-country skiing event, followed by fellow skier Michael Michaelyan.
Armenia is represented by 3 athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics – Michael Michaelyan, Katya Galstyan and Ashot Karapetyan.
Galstyan will have a second performance on February 15, and Michaelyan will compete at the men’s free style 15km on February 16.
Karapetyan will begin performances on February 18.
