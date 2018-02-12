International group of reporters and bloggers visit military units in Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. A group of Latvian, Hungarian, Algerian, Italian, Russian and French journalists and bloggers visited Artsakh's military units and divisions located in the north part pf the frontline on February 12 to prepare articles and reports on the national liberation struggle of the Armenians of Artsakh, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the DefenseMinistry of Artsakh, at the place of the permanent deployment of military units, journalists attended a solemn meeting dedicated to the beginning of the educational year. Also, on the frontline, they got acquainted with the operational-tactical situation, the social conditions of servicemen and the schedule of combat duty.