State dinner given in honor of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on behalf of President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. A state dinner was given in honor of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Mrs. Desislava Radeva on behalf of President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan on February 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Presidents Sargsyan and Radev raised toasts, speaking about the interstate relations of Armenia and Bulgaria, as well as the friendship between the two peoples based on mutual respect, shared value system and traditions.

“The basis of our friendship is firm, but even the firmest basis needs more care and attention. We must continue working to further develop our relations”, Serzh Sargsyan said in his toast.

In his speech the Bulgarian President thanked President Serzh Sargsyan vor the invitation to visit Armenia, as well as the hearty a cordial attitude towards himself, his wife and the entire delegation.

“I am excited since the President of Bulgaria visits Armenia after 14 years of pause and I am convinced that today’s productive meetings will foster the activation of political dialogue and will create conditions for deepening bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in all the spheres of mutual interest”, President Radev said in his speech.