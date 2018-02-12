Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan will depart for Russia February 13-15. Babloyan’s delegation includes MP Hermine Naghdalyan, MP Artashes Geghamyan and chief of staff of the parliament staff, secretary general Ara Saghatelyan.

During the visit to Moscow, the delegation will meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma and Valentina Matvienko, chairman of the federation council.

In the state duma, Babloyan will participate in the inauguration of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Armenia and Russia and the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese of Russia.