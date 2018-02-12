Bulgaria in favor of peaceful NK conflict settlement with mediation of Minsk Group and EU support

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria believes that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be settled peacefully at the mediation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and EU support, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in response to a question from a reporter, who asked: “Mr. Radev, Azerbaijani media are regularly distorting the approach of various countries, including Bulgaria, regarding the Karabakh conflict settlement. Please present your stance and present whether or not it matched the stance of the European Union”.

“Bulgaria has had a very clear stance that the conflict can be solved peacefully, with the mediation of the Minsk Group – co-chaired by USA, Russia and France, and EU support. Active dialogue of the presidents of the two countries, which will be based on less emotions and more wisdom, is very important. Bulgaria, as a country chairing the Council of the European Union, will support the advancement of this stance”, Radev said at a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva arrived in Yerevan on February 11 at the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

Minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian welcomed the Bulgarian president and his spouse in the Armenian capital’s Zvartnots airport.

President Radev is expected to meet with the President, the Prime Minister, and the Parliament Speaker of Armenia.

As part of the state visit, the Bulgarian president will also visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, where he will have a meeting with Catholicos Garegin II. President Radev will visit the Cathedral and the treasury after the meeting.

After holding Armenian-Bulgarian talks at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, President Sargsyan and President Radev will deliver a joint press conference.

Documents on enhancing bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors are expected to be signed.

On the sidelines of the state visit, the Bulgarian president will also visit the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, the TUMO Center For Creative Technologies and the Peyo Yavorov No 131 school of Yerevan.