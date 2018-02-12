Saratov Airlines Flight 703 second flight recorder discovered

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Search and rescue officers have found the second flight recorder of the Saratov Airlines Flight 703, which crashed outside of Moscow on February 11, authorities told RIA Novosti.

The Antonov An-148 passenger plane took off from Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 Moscow time with 65 passengers and six crew aboard. Radio contact with flight 703 to Orsk was lost when it vanished from radar several minutes later. The aircraft crashed in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There are no survivors.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation with authorities considering technical malfunction, weather conditions and pilot error among the possibilities