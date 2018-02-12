Suicide attempt prevented on Yerevan bridge

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service was notified that a citizen is attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the Davitashen Bridge in Yerevan.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that multiple resucers were dispatched to the scene, including the tactical group of the national center of crisis management, a psychological assistance officer and police.

The attempted suicide was prevented. Authorities didn’t release the identity of the citizen, but said that he is 29 years old.