Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash caught on CCTV

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Surveillance cameras have caught the An 148 plane crash in Moscow region.

In the 26th second of the video posted on YouTube, an explosion can be seen, after which the plane flies a few dozen meters more and crashes.

The Saratov Airlines Flight 703 en route Moscow – Orsk crashed on February 11 in the Ramensky district, some 80 kilometers from Moscow.

All 65 passengers and 6 crew members aboard were killed.