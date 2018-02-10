Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Mkhitaryan in starting line-up


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The starting line-up of Arsenal-Tottenham match is announced, reports Armenpress.

Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Ozil, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang are in the starting line-up of London’s Arsenal.

The match will kick off on February 10, at 16:30 Yerevan time.




