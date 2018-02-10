Tevan Poghosyan links Azerbaijan’s snap presidential elections with solving its domestic problems

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, by holding snap presidential elections, wants to more easily overcome the election stage, Tevan Poghosyan – chairman of the International Center for Human Development NGO, told reporters on February 10, stating that changing the election date in Azerbaijan from October to April is linked with solving that country’s internal problems, Armenpress reports.

“Before every election the international community, taking into account its interests, tries to support the oppositions and somehow affect the elections. We all know that it is an authoritarian regime in Azerbaijan, and elections are predictable, and the opposition lawmakers will hardly be able to be a serious opponent to him, but Aliyev, by holding snap elections, gains time and wants to more easily pass the election stage”, Tevan Poghosyan said.

He stated that Azerbaijan will escalate the situation in the line of contact when it feels that the vigilance of the Armenian side has weakened.

“The danger of war always exists, and the restraining force for escalations is the power of the Armenian side. For many years Azerbaijan made a hatred propaganda against Armenians and Aliyev’s recent statement was one of them. The Armenian side needs to develop mechanisms against such statements so that Aliyev next time will follow his words”, Poghosyan said.