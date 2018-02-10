Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Chess GM Samuel Sevian is 11th at Portugal international tournament


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian chess grandmaster Samuel Sevian had a successful performance at the Portugal international tournament, reports Armenpress.

Scoring 7 points out of 9 Samuel Sevian captured the 11th place.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Indjic is 1st with 7.5 points.




