President of Artsakh receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 10 received representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party Bureau Hrant Margaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by member of the ARF Artsakh central committee David Ishkhanyan.

A wide range of issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and inter-Armenian developments were discussed at the meeting.