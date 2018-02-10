Bulgarian President to arrive in Armenia on state visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on February 11, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Bulgarian President will meet with the top leadership of Armenia, in particular, the President, the Parliament Speaker and the Prime Minister.

President Rumen Radev will be hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Armenian and Bulgarian Presidents will deliver statements for media at the Presidential Palace summing up the meeting results.

A signing ceremony of documents on expanding and deepening the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in several fields is expected to be held.

On the sidelines of his state visit, the Bulgarian President will also visit the Matenadaran, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the Yerevan basic school No. 131 after Peyo Yavorov.