President of Artsakh receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 10 received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and situation along the borders between Artsakh and Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.

The Artsakh Republic President reiterated adherence of the official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group, underlying the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiation format and the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict's settlement.