NK conflict’s settlement should be reached through negotiations – presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The final settlement of the Artsakh conflict should be reached only through negotiations, Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the ruling party, told reporters in Stepanakert after the meeting with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Armenpress reports.

He stated that it’s necessary to continue the process of peacefully settling the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Commenting on his visit to Artsakh, Armen Sarkissian said he was informed from the President about the recent achievements recorded in Artsakh’s life, economic development and existing issues. “I had a chance to have a long talk with the President and I got the answers to the questions I was interested in. I want to state that I’ve created many occasions to visit Artsakh and tour there as a free citizen, but this visit was qualitatively different, and I am very happy for that”, he said, adding that in addition to the meetings with the Artsakh President and high-ranking officials, he also plans to visit educational institutions.

According to him, providing high-quality education is an important issue both for Armenia and Artsakh. And if elected as President of Armenia, he will focus on creating higher education system.

On February 9 President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received Armen Sarkissian.