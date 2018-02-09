Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-18

YEREVAN, 9 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 February, USD exchange rate is up by 1.25 drams to 483.11 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.22 drams to 592.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.32 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.82 drams to 672.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 89.67 drams to 20432.02 drams. Silver price is down by 4.68 drams to 253.88 drams. Platinum price is down by 53.77 drams to 15144.04 drams.