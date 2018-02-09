Asian Stocks down - 09-02-18
TOKYO, 9 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 February:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 2.32% to 21382.62 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.91% to 1731.97 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 4.05% to 3129.85 points, and HANG SENG is down by 3.10% to 29507.42 points.
