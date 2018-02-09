Armenia in the first place again: FIDE President on newly-opened Chess Scientific-Research Institute

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. By the establishment of the Chess Scientific-Research Institute in Armenia, which is the first across the world, a turning point starts in the world chess movement, FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“I have already told the country’s President, perhaps not everyone understands the importance of the newly-opened Institute in Yerevan. In this century in this ancient game it seems we have reached everything, many also understood the importance of teaching the chess in schools. By opening this Scientific-Research Institute we move a step ahead to future, this is a great step in terms of educational, pedagogical thinking development”, the FIDE President said.

He said the research conducted by the Institute will help to understand how chess affects the human brain, intelligence. “The chess is the only way during which a child develops both cerebral hemispheres while playing. The results to be developed at the Institute will have their impact on the world chess development”, the FIDE president said.

On February 9 the Chess Scientific-Research Institute opened in the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan. The Institute will operate within the ASPU as a separate division. It will conduct research on psychological, sociological, educational and other issues of the chess.