First 5G mobile phones with Snapdragon X50 chipset to be available in 2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Qualcomm, the American wireless technology manufacturer, plans to create smartphones with leading mobile phone companies which will operate on the Snapdragon X5 chipset compatible with 5G, the company said.

Nokia, HTC, LG, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi and other mobile phone producers will create the phones. Apple and Samsung are not included in the list. The production is planned in 2019.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem has been selected for use in live, over-the-air mobile 5G NR trials with multiple global wireless network operators in both the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands. AT&T, British Telecom, China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Singtel, SK Telecom, Sprint, Telstra, TIM, Verizon and Vodafone Group