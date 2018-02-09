Armenian PM, Kazakh Ambassador discuss developing trade relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador Timur Uruzayev to discuss the development of trade relations between the two countries.

During the meeting the PM attached importance to the diversification of bilateral economic cooperation and stressed that the current trade turnover volumes are not in line with the existing potential.

The Ambassador said that his country is interested in further developing cooperation with Armenia is various sectors and is ready to discuss different programs and projects which will boost the enhancement of commercial ties.

The sides discussed cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture, road construction, tourism, involving Kazakh capital in the Meghri FEZ, possibilities of launching transit flights through Yerevan and others issues.