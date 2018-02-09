More than 10 programs to be implemented in Armenia’s employment market in 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. More than 10 programs in the employment sphere will be implemented in Armenia by the ministry of labor and social affairs during 2018. They are focused on different social groups. In particular, the employer will hold a vocational training for young mothers who are uncompetitive in the labor market and have no profession. Assistance will be provided for 100 beneficiaries.

During 2018, if employers hire employees within the frames of the program for non-competitive, disabled persons, the salaries of beneficiaries for 200 people will be partially compensated. The program of job fair will continue in 2018. There are also plans to organize 10 job fairs in different provinces of Armenia.

There will be an assistance program for mothers with children up to three years.

The farmers also can use the programs which are being implemented in Armenia aimed at mitigating unemployment. The targets were clarified with the agriculture ministry.

Deputy minister of labor and social affairs Sona Harutyunyan told Armenpress that a concrete policy is carried out in the recent years aimed at implementing the programs more addressed and targeted.

“In the recent years we are installing monitoring and evaluation system in the ministry. It’s a clearly developed methodology, set of tools and a procedure approved by the government’s decision”, she said, adding that the system concerns the whole social field, but the priority is given to the employment field. “It’s already three years the employment programs are evaluated by this new methodology”.

Presenting the analysis of the labor market as of January 1, 2018, Sona Harutyunyan said in this period 86.000 people look for jobs which decreased by 10.2% compared to the same period of 2017. The number of unemployed people comprises 81.7 % or 70.2 thousand people of the job seekers. This figure decreased by 12.7% compared to the same period of 2017. In January-December 2017 9.3 thousand job seekers were hired. The most demanded in the labor market are doctors, teachers (in provinces), programmers, marketing specialists, managers and etc.