Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Los Zetas cartel leader arrested in Mexico


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Mexico law enforcement agencies arrested the presumed leader of Los Zetas, one of the most powerful drug cartels of the country, Heraldo de Mexico reports.

Multiple security forces arrested Jose Maria Gisar Valensia, aka Z43 or El Charlie, on February 8.

Valensia is accused in smuggling methamphetamine and cocaine to the US. He was also in charge for smuggling drugs from Guatemala to Mexico.

In 2014, the US issued a 5 million dollar bounty for the cartel leader.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration