Los Zetas cartel leader arrested in Mexico

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Mexico law enforcement agencies arrested the presumed leader of Los Zetas, one of the most powerful drug cartels of the country, Heraldo de Mexico reports.

Multiple security forces arrested Jose Maria Gisar Valensia, aka Z43 or El Charlie, on February 8.

Valensia is accused in smuggling methamphetamine and cocaine to the US. He was also in charge for smuggling drugs from Guatemala to Mexico.

In 2014, the US issued a 5 million dollar bounty for the cartel leader.