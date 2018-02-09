Parliament adopts bill on formation of Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on Formation and Activity of the Security Council, reports Armenpress.

89 MPs voted in favor of the bill, with 7 votes against.

The Yelk faction voted against the bill expressing complaint that the President and the Speaker of the Parliament will not be included in the Security Council.

According to the 2015 Constitutional changes, the Security Council will chaired by the Prime Minister, and the procedure of the formation and activity of the Council should be defined by law.

The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, first deputy PM, two deputy PMs, defense minister, foreign minister, director of the National Security Service, police chief, chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces and the secretary of the National Security Council.