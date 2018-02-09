Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Parliament adopts bill on formation of Security Council


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on Formation and Activity of the Security Council, reports Armenpress.

89 MPs voted in favor of the bill, with 7 votes against.

The Yelk faction voted against the bill expressing complaint that the President and the Speaker of the Parliament will not be included in the Security Council.

According to the 2015 Constitutional changes, the Security Council will chaired by the Prime Minister, and the procedure of the formation and activity of the Council should be defined by law.

The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, first deputy PM, two deputy PMs, defense minister, foreign minister, director of the National Security Service, police chief, chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces and the secretary of the National Security Council.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration