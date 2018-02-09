Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

US Senate votes to reopen the government, sending budget deal to the House


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. In the early hours of Friday morning, the Senate approved a two-year budget deal that would re-open the federal government, sending the plan to the House of Representatives, CNN reports.

As reported earlier, the US government shut down after Congress failed to pass a key budgetary measure on time.

In January, a similar failure to pass a bill led to a three-day government shutdown.

The federal Office of Personnel Management said government operations would "vary by agency."

 




