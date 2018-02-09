US Senate votes to reopen the government, sending budget deal to the House
11:08, 9 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. In the early hours of Friday morning, the Senate approved a two-year budget deal that would re-open the federal government, sending the plan to the House of Representatives, CNN reports.
As reported earlier, the US government shut down after Congress failed to pass a key budgetary measure on time.
In January, a similar failure to pass a bill led to a three-day government shutdown.
The federal Office of Personnel Management said government operations would "vary by agency."
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version