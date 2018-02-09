Armenian athletes A-OK as norovirus hits PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. As media reports emerged lately about a norovirus infection at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Armenia’s National Olympic Committee contacted the country’s delegation to check on their condition.

The committee said that the Armenian athletes are all OK. “All members of our delegation are healthy. We’ve heard about some kind of a virus. There are rumors that some of the volunteers have been diagnosed with something and a quarantine was immediately declared at their residence base, in order to avoid direct contact with the athletes. Our athletes are all right”, Gagik Bolshikyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Winter Olympics said.

According to different media reports, there are 32 confirmed cases of norovirus at PyeongChang 2018.

Norovirus, sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting bug, is the most common cause of gastroenteritis. Infection is characterized by diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.