Last year was successful for Armenian-Chinese relations – Ambassador


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. China prepares for New Year. ARMENPRESS reports Chinese diplomats in Armenia have organized a traditional annual New Year reception for Armenian partners.  

“Last year was very important and successful in terms of Armenian-Chinese relations. Thank to consistent and joint efforts our partnership will be very promising”, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong said during the reception.




