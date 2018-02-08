Artsakh military denies Azerbaijani reports on sabotage
13:07, 8 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Senor Hasratyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Artsakh, refutes Azerbaijani media reports about an Artsakhi attempted sabotage and casualties.
“The report is false”, Hasratyan told ARMEPRESS.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of Armenia’s defense ministry, also labeled the Azeri reports as disinformation.
The Azerbaijani disinformation seeks to cover up another ceasefire violation incident, which killed an Artsakhi soldier.
