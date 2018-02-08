Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Artsakh military denies Azerbaijani reports on sabotage


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Senor Hasratyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Artsakh, refutes Azerbaijani media reports about an Artsakhi attempted sabotage and casualties.

“The report is false”, Hasratyan told ARMEPRESS.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of Armenia’s defense ministry, also labeled the Azeri reports as disinformation.

The Azerbaijani disinformation seeks to cover up another ceasefire violation incident, which killed an Artsakhi soldier.

 




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"

Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6082 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3683 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2525 times
Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 1700 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1663 times
PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration